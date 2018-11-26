LD RJ- PM RALLY - Justice will surely be done, assures PM on 26/11 attack by Pak terrorists

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Bhilwara/Dungarpur/Kota (R'than), Nov 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said his government was looking for an opportunity to bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 attack, as he expressed solidarity with families of the 166 people who lost their lives during the carnage.

Modi was addressing an election rally in Bhilwara on the tenth anniversary of the terror strike when 10 Pakistani terrorists sneaked into Mumbai, killing scores of people in over 60 hours.

Taking a dig at th ...