CAfrica-unrest

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Bangui archbishop recounts horror of Central Africa killings
Bangui, Central African Republic, Nov 26, 2018 (AFP) - The Archbishop of Bangui, Cardinal Dieudonne Nzapalainga, Monday recounted the horrors of weeks of violence which left some 60 dead in the Central African Republic region of Alindao.
"I went to see my dead brothers -- they were burned like beasts," Cardinal Nzapalainga told a news conference in Bangui.
"They burned, burned, set alight children, old people --- they were burned ...

 

