BIZ-NMDC-STEEL - NMDC plant receives raw materials, production by July 2019

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) The NMDC Ltd's upcoming 3 million tonne greenfield Nagarnar Steel Plant in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, on Monday successfully received raw material, a major step towards commencing production by July next year, the state owned iron-ore miner said.

Nagarnar Steel Plant received the first rake of imported coking coal and also commissioned its Wagon Tippler at the Raw Material Handling System (RMHS) thereby bringing the plant commissioning to its penultimate step, NMDC said in a statement ...