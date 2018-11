US-Mexico-migrants-arrests

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT 42 migrants arrested on US side of Mexico border: official

Washington, Nov 26, 2018 (AFP) - US border patrol agents have arrested 42 Central American migrants who crossed the southern frontier from Mexico, Chief Patrol Agent Rodney Scott said on Monday.

"Forty-two people crossed the border and were arrested. To be completely frank there were numerous people who actually made it across the border," Scott, of the San Diego Sector Border Patrol, told CNN, adding that the majority of thos ...