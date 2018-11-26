PORTAL-HOUSING - Portal for processing interest subvention on bank loans to beneficiaries launched

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) A portal for processing interest subvention on bank loans to beneficiaries under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission was launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs here on Monday.

The centralised electronic platform named 'PAiSA  Portal for Affordable Credit and Interest Subvention Access' has been designed and developed by the Allahabad Bank, which is the nodal bank.

"PAiSA is yet another effort by the government to connect direc ...