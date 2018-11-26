BC-MMA--Nurmagomedov-McG, 0140

Nurmagomedov says he could reconcile with McGregor

MOSCOW (AP) - UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says he can imagine a reconciliation with Conor McGregor after the bitter feud around last month's title fight.

Nurmagomedov says "everything is possible. Just as McGregor and I feuded, so we could reconcile."

He adds he doesn't know how he would react when he sees the Irish fighter next, saying "who are we not to forgive one another when the Almighty forgives us?"

