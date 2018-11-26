TL-POLLS-TRS - KCR slams Shah for opposing quota to Muslims

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI) Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Monday slammed BJP chief Amit Shah for his opposition to the TRS government's proposal to increase reservation for Muslims in the state.

Rao, who was speaking at an election rally at Dichpally, said he will continue his efforts to get quotas increased for Scheduled Tribes and Muslims.

BJP chief Amit Shah Sunday attacked the TRS government's proposal to give 12 per cent quota to Muslims, s ...