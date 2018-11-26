Tunisia activists to protest against Saudi Crown prince visit
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
TUNIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Tunisian rights groups on Monday
will stage a protest against a visit of Saudi Arabia's Crown
Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the killing of Saudi journalist
Jamal Khashoggi, activists said.
Tunisia is one of the few Arab states where demonstrations
are allowed, following a 2011 uprising that toppled the
president and gave its once-staid media a new lease of life.
The Saudi crown prince is expected to arrive on Tuesday,
part of a tour ...
