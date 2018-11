TL-OWAISI-YOGI - Owaisi slams Yogi over Ali-Bajrang Bali remark

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has assailed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his remark about a revered figure in Islam, calling the silence over it "unfortunate".

The Hyderabad MP also wanted to know who gave Adityanath the authority to make such a statement.

"The UP chief minister crossed all limits at a rally in Madhya Pradesh. 'Aap Ali ko rakh lo....Hamare liye Bajrang Bali kafi hain'. It is unfortunate that nobody condemned his statement.

"Certain ...