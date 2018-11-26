BC-CRI--Pakistan-New Zea, 0500

New Zealand 39-1 after following-on against Pakistan<

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah's career-best 8-41 forced New Zealand to follow-on after the tourists were bowled out for only 90 on the third day of the second test on Monday.

Shah removed opener Jeet Raval (2) for the second time in the day to leave New Zealand 39-1 at tea, still trailing by 289 runs as Pakistan looked to level the three-match series.

Tom Latham was not ou ...