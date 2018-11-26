UP-AYODHYA-HOAX-ARREST - Man arrested in UP for hoax terror call

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Barabanki (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) A man who falsely said that a terrorist attack would happen in Ayodhya on Sunday was arrested here Monday, police said.

The accused, Wasim, was arrested for making the hoax call on November 24 at the "Dial-100", claiming that a terrorist attack was going to take place in Ayodhya on November 25, the day on which Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Dharam Sabha was organised," Superintendent of Police V P Srivastava said.

The accused had procured the SIM card from a local sh ...