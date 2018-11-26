UPDATE 1 - Gordhan lays charges against Malema

Contributed by NAMPA / ANA.

Emsie Ferreira

CAPE TOWN, November 26 (ANA) - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has laid charges against Economic Freedom Fighters leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu with the police and the Equality Court following the party's verbal attacks on him and his family.

"The determined defence of corruption and the corrupt, using personal attacks, racism and alleged hate speech is not acceptable and must be challenged," Gordhan said o ...