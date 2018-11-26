UPDATE 3-Cricket-England sweep series after brave Sri Lanka resistance

Colombo, Nov 26 (Reuters) - England overcame spirited late resistance from the hosts to seal a first 3-0 series sweep in Sri Lanka when the tourists wrapped up a 42-run victory shortly after tea on the fourth day of the third and final test on Monday.

Chasing an improbable 327-run target, Sri Lanka's last six batsmen combined well to get to within less than 5 ...