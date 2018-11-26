Afghanistan-unrest-vote

Afghan presidential election may be postponed: officials

Kabul, Nov 26, 2018 (AFP) - Afghanistan's embattled election organisers are considering delaying April's presidential ballot by three months, officials said Monday, as they struggle to tally votes cast in the recent legislative poll and resolve thousands of complaints.

The remarks come as the United States spearheads international efforts to engage the Taliban in peace talks to end the 17-year war that some had feared could be derailed by ...