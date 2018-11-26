The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

SPO-MITHALI-LD EDULJI - Playing eleven cannot be questioned, Indian women had a bad day: Edulji By Bharat Sharma

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

(Eds: adding byline, rephrasing intro, editing throughout)
New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Committee of Administrators (CoA) member and former India captain Diana Edulji on Monday defended the exclusion of Mithali Raj from the women's World T20 semifinal, saying the team management's decision cannot be questioned.
Mithali's omission from the playing eleven against England triggered a controversy and it intensified after India were handed an eight-wicket drubbing, shattering their dreams of a maiden ICC ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 26th of November 2018 02:08:37 PM. All rights reserved.