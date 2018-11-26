SPO-MITHALI-LD EDULJI - Playing eleven cannot be questioned, Indian women had a bad day: Edulji By Bharat Sharma

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Committee of Administrators (CoA) member and former India captain Diana Edulji on Monday defended the exclusion of Mithali Raj from the women's World T20 semifinal, saying the team management's decision cannot be questioned.

Mithali's omission from the playing eleven against England triggered a controversy and it intensified after India were handed an eight-wicket drubbing, shattering their dreams of a maiden ICC ...