Hainan's first panda settlers make debut

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

HAIKOU, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Two male giant pandas met with the public for the first time in Haikou, capital of China's southernmost province of Hainan Sunday.

The two panda brothers, named "Gong Gong" and "Shun Shun", both 5 years old, are the first pandas to settle on the tropical island.

They arrived at their home of over 1,000 square meters in the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden after alighting the flight from their hometown Sichuan Province on Nov. 10.

Their arrival ...