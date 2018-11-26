KL-THOMAS - Kerals Water Resources minister Mathew Thomas resigns

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26 (PTI) Kerala Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas, a nominee of the Janata Dal (Secular) in the CPI(M)-led LDF government, on Monday submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The move comes after the JD(S), a key partner in the LDF, Friday decided to replace Thomas with Chittur MLA K Krishnankutty.

Thomas handed over the resignation letter to Vijayan at the latter's official residence, Cliff House, this morning.

