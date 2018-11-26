fbl-USA-MLS lead
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Atlanta United cruise past Red Bulls in first leg of MLS East final
Los Angeles, Nov 26, 2018 (AFP) - Josef Martinez set the early tone with a first-half goal as Atlanta United FC easily won the first leg of their Eastern Conference final series with a dominating 3-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Sunday.
Martinez, who scored a record 31 goals in the regular season, scored in the 32nd minute while Franco Escobar (71st) and Hector ...
