Atlanta United cruise past Red Bulls in first leg of MLS East final

Los Angeles, Nov 26, 2018 (AFP) - Josef Martinez set the early tone with a first-half goal as Atlanta United FC easily won the first leg of their Eastern Conference final series with a dominating 3-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Sunday.

Martinez, who scored a record 31 goals in the regular season, scored in the 32nd minute while Franco Escobar (71st) and Hector ...