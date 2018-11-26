UPDATE 1-Mitsubishi Motors' board meets on Monday to remove Chairman Ghosn
* Mitsubishi Motors board meeting at 0730 GMT
* Nissan removed Ghosn as chairman on Thursday
* Top alliance execs are meeting this week in Amsterdam
TOKYO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp's
board will meet on Monday to remove Carlos Ghosn from his role
as chairman after his arrest and ouster from alliance partner
Nissan Motor Co last week for alleged financial
misconduct.
A removal of Ghosn by Mitsub ...
