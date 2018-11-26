UPDATE 1-Mitsubishi Motors' board meets on Monday to remove Chairman Ghosn

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Mitsubishi Motors board meeting at 0730 GMT

* Nissan removed Ghosn as chairman on Thursday

* Top alliance execs are meeting this week in Amsterdam

(Recasts on Mitsubishi Motors board meeting)

TOKYO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp's

board will meet on Monday to remove Carlos Ghosn from his role

as chairman after his arrest and ouster from alliance partner

Nissan Motor Co last week for alleged financial

misconduct.

A removal of Ghosn by Mitsub ...