UPDATE 1-Noble Group extends deadline for $3.5 bln restructuring amid regulatory probe
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Recasts, adds company comment)
SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Noble Group Ltd is
pushing back this month's deadline to complete its make-or-break
$3.5 billion debt restructuring deal to Dec. 11, amid a probe by
Singapore authorities into suspected false and misleading
statements issued by the company.
Noble, once Asia's top commodity trader, has seen its market
value all but wiped out from $6 billion in February 2015 after
its accounting was questioned by Iceb ...
