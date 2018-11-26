The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-Noble Group extends deadline for $3.5 bln restructuring amid regulatory probe

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Recasts, adds company comment)
SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Noble Group Ltd is
pushing back this month's deadline to complete its make-or-break
$3.5 billion debt restructuring deal to Dec. 11, amid a probe by
Singapore authorities into suspected false and misleading
statements issued by the company.
Noble, once Asia's top commodity trader, has seen its market
value all but wiped out from $6 billion in February 2015 after
its accounting was questioned by Iceb ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 26th of November 2018 07:32:10 AM. All rights reserved.