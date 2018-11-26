BC-CN-General Motors Pla, 0128

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Official: GM to close Ontario plant, costing 2,500 jobs<

Eds: APNewsNow.<

By ROB GILLIES<

Associated Press<

TORONTO (AP) - General Motors is planning to announce the closure of its Oshawa, Ontario, plant Monday, which will eventually result in the loss of about 2,500 jobs.

The plant closure announcement was confirmed by an official familiar with the decision. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk publicly ahead of Monday's announc ...