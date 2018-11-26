BC-BKN--Jazz-Kings, 0409

Rubio gets Jazz off and running in 133-112 win over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 15 rebounds, Ricky Rubio scored 27 points and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 133-112 on Sunday.

Joe Ingles added 18 points, Jae Crowder had 14 and Derrick Fav ...