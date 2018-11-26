Amfoot-NFL

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Brady becomes NFL's all-time passing yard leader

Los Angeles, Nov 26, 2018 (AFP) - Tom Brady threw two touchdowns to eclipse Peyton Manning as the National Football League all-time combined passing leader as the New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets 27-13 on Sunday.

Brady reached another milestone in his brilliant career as the 41-year-old became the league's leader in regular season and playoff passing yards with a total of 79,416. Manning retired with 79,279 combined passing yards.