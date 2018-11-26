The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

NZealand-Australia-crime-agriculture

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Second needle incident in strawberries in New Zealand
Wellington, Nov 26, 2018 (AFP) - A needle has been found in a strawberry in New Zealand, police said Monday, the second incident to hit the country two months after a contamination crisis erupted in Australia.
The needle was found in a punnet sold in the small South Island town of Geraldine over the weekend, a New Zealand police spokesman said.
The supermarket owner Garry Sheed said he had since taken all strawberries off the shelves bu ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 26th of November 2018 07:32:13 AM. All rights reserved.