US-26/11-REWARD - US announces USD 5 million reward for information on 26/11 perpetrators By Lalit K Jha (Eds: Upgrading and c

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Washington, Nov 26 (PTI) The US on Monday announced a USD 5 million reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of any individual who committed, conspired, aided or abetted the 2008 Mumbai attack.

The Trump administration announced this major reward (of over Rs 35 crore) on the 10th anniversary of the terror attack in which 10 Pakistan-based LeT terrorist went on a shooting rampage in India's financial hub killing 166 people, including six Americans.

The move comes ...