Never giving-up results in title defense: world chess champion Ju Wenjun (updated)

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- World champion Ju Wenjun landed in Beijing with her trophy after retaining her crown in the Women's World Chess Championship 2018 in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia.

"Every single day of training in the last two years is worthwhile," said Ju upon her arrival on Sunday, who won her maiden world title as a challenger from compatriot Tan Zhongyi in the World Chess Championship Match in May, 2018.

During the four-game final in Russia, Ju, 27, was once at the brink of losing her ...