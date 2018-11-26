The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 2-Campbell Soup nears deal with Third Point to end board challenge-sources

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Greg Roumeliotis
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup and Third Point LLC are
close to settling a bitter proxy contest by adding two of the
hedge fund's nominees to the U.S. food company's board and
giving the activist investor a say in selecting Campbell's next
CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
