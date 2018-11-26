UPDATE 2-Campbell Soup nears deal with Third Point to end board challenge-sources

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(New throughout, adds details about proposed settlement,

background about fight)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Greg Roumeliotis

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup and Third Point LLC are

close to settling a bitter proxy contest by adding two of the

hedge fund's nominees to the U.S. food company's board and

giving the activist investor a say in selecting Campbell's next

CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

A deal between Campbell Soup and billionaire ...