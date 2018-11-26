Butler's 3 lifts Sixers over Nets in final second

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Jimmy Butler hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining as the

Philadelphia 76ers rallied for a wild 127-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets

on Sunday night in New York.

Butler, who was questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle, scored 18

of his 34 points in the fourth quarter and hit his second game-winner since

joining Philadelphia in a trade from Minnesota on Nov. 12.

He gave Philadelphia the dramatic win when he took the inbounds pass from Ben

