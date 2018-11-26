Butler's 3 lifts Sixers over Nets in final second
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Jimmy Butler hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining as the
Philadelphia 76ers rallied for a wild 127-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets
on Sunday night in New York.
Butler, who was questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle, scored 18
of his 34 points in the fourth quarter and hit his second game-winner since
joining Philadelphia in a trade from Minnesota on Nov. 12.
He gave Philadelphia the dramatic win when he took the inbounds pass from Ben
Subscribe