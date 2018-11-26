BC-FBN--Patriots-Jets 3r, 1089
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Brady new NFL leader in yards passing, Pats top Jets 27-13<
AP Photo ERU116-1125181408, ERU106-1125182130, ERU104-1125181322, ERU124-1125181507, ERU126-1125181534, ERU122-1125181439, ERU117-1125181319, ERU112-1125181312<
Eds: Patriots 27, Jets 13. Corrects that Brady has 16 3,000-yard seasons but not consecutively. With AP Photos.<
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.<
AP Pro Football Writer<
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Tom Brady set yet another NFL record. Ho-hum. The New England Patriots qu ...
Subscribe