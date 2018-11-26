Popular Chinese crosstalk comedian brings laughter, happiness to London

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

LONDON, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Guo Degang, a popular Chinese traditional crosstalk comedian, made his debut here on Sunday night, bringing the Chinese crosstalk art to the British audience.

Together with his students from his De Yun She Performance Group, Guo and his partner, Yu Qian, performed at the iconic comedy venue Eventim Apollo, known by British audience as Hammersmith Apollo, located in west London's riverside district.

A constant ripple of laughter and applause from a packed audience punc ...