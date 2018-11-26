US-Canada-automobile-GM

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

GM to close Canadian factory, putting 3000 jobs at risk: report

Montreal, Nov 26, 2018 (AFP) - General Motors is expected to announce on Monday the closure of a factory in the Canadian city of Oshawa, putting almost 3,000 jobs at risk, Canadian channel CTV reported.

The decision is linked to the American automaker's plans for a comprehensive global restructuring, the channel reported Sunday, citing multiple anonymous sources.

The plant in Oshawa, about 60 kilometers (40 miles) northeast of ...