REFILE-FOREX-Dollar steady in safe-haven trade, sterling gains slightly on Brexit deal news

(Replaces garbled word in first paragraph)

* Dollar steady, looks to build on last week's gains

* Sterling, euro trade marginally lower in Asian trade

* Kiwi dollar drops post retail sales data

By Vatsal Srivastava

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The dollar rose versus its

major peers on Monday, as investors sought shelter in safe haven

currencies as fears of a global growth slowdown and U.S.-Sino

...