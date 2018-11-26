BC-HKN--Flames-Coyotes, 0380

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Hanifan, Jankowski lead Flames to 6-1 romp over Arizona<

AP Photo PNJ102-1125181339, PNJ106-1125181421, PNJ105-1125181411, PNJ104-1125181415, PNJ103-1125181339<

Eds: APNewsNow. Flames 6, Coyotes 1. With AP Photos.<

By BOB BAUM<

AP Sports Writer<

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Noah Hanifan and Mark Jankowski each scored twice, former Coyotes goalie Mike Smith just missed his 38th career shutout and the Calgary Flames routed Arizona 6-1 on Sunday.

Smith, making his first start in f ...