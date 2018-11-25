Ski-world-CAN-Super-G lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Jansrud wins season's first Super-G in Lake Louise

ATTENTION - ADDS quotes ///

Lake Louise, Canada, Nov 25, 2018 (AFP) - Norway's Kjetil Jansrud completed another strong performance in the opening Super-G race of the World Cup season, blazing to victory ahead of runner-up Vincent Kriechmayr on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Sochi Olympic champion won his second straight Super-G at Lake Louise clocking a winning time of 1min 33.52sec to get his World Cup title defence off to a roaring start.

...