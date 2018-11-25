BC-FBN--Giants-Eagles, 0651

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Elliott's 43-yard FG leads Eagles past Giants 25-22<

AP Photo PXE111-1125181303, PXE108-1125181221, PXE107-1125181209, PXE109-1125181211, PXE112-1125181308, PXE117-1125181421, PXE114-1125181335<

Eds: APNewsNow. Eagles 25, Giants 22. With AP Photos.<

By ROB MAADDI<

AP Pro Football Writer<

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Jake Elliott kicked a 43-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining, and the Philadelphia Eagles rallied for a 25-22 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday.

The def ...