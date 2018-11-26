The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Scolari wins Brazilian championship with Palmeiras<
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - Luiz Felipe Scolari has led Palmeiras to the Brazilian championship only months after returning to his home nation.
Scolari, who was Brazil's World Cup-winning coach in 2002, watched as Palmeiras beat Vasco da Gama 1-0 Sunday to lift the trophy for the 10th time with one game in hand.
Former Alaves striker Deyverson scored the only goal after 72 ...

 

