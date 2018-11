Ukraine-Russia-navy-EU-NATO

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT EU, NATO call to 'de-escalate' tensions at sea between Russia, Ukraine

Brussels, Nov 25, 2018 (AFP) - The European Union and NATO on Sunday urged a "de-escalation" of tensions between Russia and Ukraine off the coast of Crimea and called on Moscow to "restore freedom of passage" in the Kerch strait.

"We expect Russia to restore freedom of passage at the Kerch strait and urge all to act with utmost restraint to de-escalate the situation immediately," the EU statement said.

NATO ...