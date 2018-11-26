The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-Border traffic halted at busy U.S.-Mexico crossing

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds details on migrants)
WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - All border traffic was halted
on Sunday at the busy crossing between San Diego and Tijuana,
Mexico, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said, as
hundreds of Central American migrants massed at the border
intending to apply for asylum in the United States.
Traffic in both directions has been suspended at the San
Ysidro port of entry, the agency said on Twitter.
U.S. President Donald Trump has r ...

 

