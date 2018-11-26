UPDATE 1-Border traffic halted at busy U.S.-Mexico crossing

(Adds details on migrants)

WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - All border traffic was halted

on Sunday at the busy crossing between San Diego and Tijuana,

Mexico, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said, as

hundreds of Central American migrants massed at the border

intending to apply for asylum in the United States.

Traffic in both directions has been suspended at the San

Ysidro port of entry, the agency said on Twitter.

U.S. President Donald Trump has r ...