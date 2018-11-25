Ski-world-USA lead

Shiffrin wins 34th career slalom race at Killington

Killington, United States, Nov 25, 2018 (AFP) - US star Mikaela Shiffrin moved to within one win of equalling the World Cup women's slalom record with a storming second run on Sunday for her third straight victory at Killington, Vermont.

The 23-year-old Shiffrin collected her 34th career slalom win with a storming second run for a combined time of 1min 43.25sec to easily beat runner-u ...