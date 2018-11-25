UPDATE 1-NASA spacecraft nears Red Planet on mission to detect 'marsquakes'
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, Nov 25 (Reuters) - NASA's first robotic lander
designed to study the deep interior of a distant world hurtled
closer to Mars on course for a planned touchdown on Monday after
a six-month voyage through space.
Traveling 301 million miles (548 million km) from Earth, the
Mars InSight spacecraft was due to reach its destination on the
dusty, rock-strewn surface of the Red Planet at abou ...
