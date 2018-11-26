UPDATE 1-Saudi crown prince begins second leg of Arab tour

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds detail, background)

CAIRO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince

Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Bahrain on Sunday, continuing his

first trip abroad since the killing of journalist Jamal

Khashoggi in Istanbul drew global condemnation.

The prince landed in Bahraini capital Manama on Sunday for

the second leg of his Arab tour and was later received by King

Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Sakhir Palace, Bahraini state

television reported.

Saudi Ar ...