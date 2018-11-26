The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-Saudi crown prince begins second leg of Arab tour

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds detail, background)
CAIRO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince
Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Bahrain on Sunday, continuing his
first trip abroad since the killing of journalist Jamal
Khashoggi in Istanbul drew global condemnation.
The prince landed in Bahraini capital Manama on Sunday for
the second leg of his Arab tour and was later received by King
Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Sakhir Palace, Bahraini state
television reported.
Saudi Ar ...

 

