Five things we learned from the Premier League

London, Nov 25, 2018 (AFP) - Tottenham ended Chelsea's unbeaten run with a stylish display, while champions Manchester City crushed West Ham to maintain their lead at the top.

Liverpool's late show saw off Watford, but Manchester United stumbled in a stalemate with Crystal Palace.

Here are five things we learned from the Premier League this weekend:

Tottenham finished as top dogs in London for the first time in 23 years ...