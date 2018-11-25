BC-ML--Israel-Chad 1st L, 0360

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

In diplomatic first, Chad's leader visits Israel<

By ILAN BEN ZION<

Associated Press<

JERUSALEM (AP) - The president of Chad on Sunday became the first leader of his country to pay an official visit to Israel, deepening Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's outreach efforts to African states in what he says is a joint struggle against Islamic militants.

Both Idriss Deby and Netanyahu stressed the centrality of security cooperation, even though the countries do not have formal diplomati ...