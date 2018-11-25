North West police probe arson case after church allegedly set alight in Rustenburg

Molaole Montsho

RUSTENBURG, November 25 (ANA) - Police are investigating a case of arson after a church was allegedly set alight in Rustenburg, North West police said on Sunday.

"Police are investigating an arson case. The cause of the fire is still under investigation," said Colonel Adele Myburgh.

According to social media, the Nederduits Hervormde Kerk (NHK) Kloof church in Geelhout Park, Rustenburg ...