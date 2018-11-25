fbl-ENG-Pr-Wolves-Huddersfield

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Mooy double lifts Huddersfield out of relegation zone

=(Picture)=

Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, Nov 25, 2018 (AFP) - Huddersfield climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone after a double from Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy inspired Sunday's 2-0 win at Wolves.

David Wagner's side started the day rooted to the bottom of the table after winning only one of their first 12 matches.

But Mooy boosted the Terriers' hopes of avoiding relegation with an early goal at Molineux, follow ...