Turkish riot police halt march decrying violence against women

Istanbul, Nov 25, 2018 (AFP) - Turkish riot police on Sunday fired tear gas and used their shields to halt an unauthorised march in Istanbul marking an international day calling for an end to violence against women.

The police action, launched after several orders for the crowd to disperse, prevented a thousand demonstrators moving along Istiklal avenue, the main shopping thoroughfare in Istanbul.

