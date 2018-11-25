BC-FBN--49ers-Foster Arr, 0794

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

49ers releasing Reuben Foster after domestic violence arrest<

AP Photo FLCO101-1125180942, NYHK501-0530182016<

Eds: Updates with Lynch comment. With AP Photos.<

By JOSH DUBOW<

AP Pro Football Writer<

The San Francisco 49ers said Sunday they plan to release linebacker Reuben Foster after he was arrested at the team hotel in Tampa, Florida, on a domestic violence charge.

An arrest report from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office said Foster was booked into jail at 11:11 ...