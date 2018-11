Iran-earthquake

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits western Iran: Iran institute

Tehran, Nov 25, 2018 (AFP) - A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Iran's western province of Kermanshah late Sunday, Iran's institute of geophysics said.

The epicentre of the quake was 17 kilometres southwest of the city of Sarpol-e Zahab, according to the institute, which said it struck at a depth of 7 kilometres.

AFP

