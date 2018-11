U.S. Republican senators split with Trump over murdered Saudi journalist

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Doina Chiacu and Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Several U.S. Republican

senators on Sunday rejected President Donald Trump's embrace of

Saudi Arabia after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal

Khashoggi, with some lawmakers from his party saying Congress

must take additional action.

Trump vowed last week to remain a "steadfast partner" of

Saudi Arabia and said it was not clear whether Saudi Crown

Prince Mohammed bin Salman knew about the plan ...