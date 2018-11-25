The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

IRAN-QUAKE - Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes western Iran

Tehran, Nov 25 (AP) The US Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.3 earthquake has struck western Iran near its border with Iraq.
The earthquake Sunday night hit near Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's Kermanshah province.
State television in Iran reported the quake, saying it had magnitude of 6.4. Varying magnitudes are common in the immediate aftermath of a temblor.
The earthquake was shallow, which can cause severe damage. It was felt as far as Baghdad, the Iraqi capital.
